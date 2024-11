Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Tuesday. WBTV reports a person was found at about 3:35 am at a convenience store in front of the Ayrsley shopping center off 485 in southwest Charlotte. In a social media post, CMPD says detectives are investigating, but say they do not believe that to be the main incident location. Police say a victim was taken to Atrium Main where they were pronounced dead.