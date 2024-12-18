CMPD officers won't face charges after shooting armed driver

Two CMPD officers who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in September will not face charges. The Mecklenburg County DA’s office said Joshua Heater and Kenneth Kludy were justified in shooting Nerin Funez-Reyes. On September 22nd, the officers pulled over Funez-Reyes and asked him if he had any weapons in the car. According to the D-A’s report, when Funez-Reyes opened the door he picked up a gun and pointed it at officers Heater and Kludy. Both drew their guns and fired at Funez-Reyes. The D-A’s office said it reviewed the physical evidence and footage from body-worn cameras.