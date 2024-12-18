© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

CMPD officers won't face charges after shooting armed driver

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published December 18, 2024 at 1:20 PM EST

Two CMPD officers who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in September will not face charges. The Mecklenburg County DA’s office said Joshua Heater and Kenneth Kludy were justified in shooting Nerin Funez-Reyes. On September 22nd, the officers pulled over Funez-Reyes and asked him if he had any weapons in the car. According to the D-A’s report, when Funez-Reyes opened the door he picked up a gun and pointed it at officers Heater and Kludy. Both drew their guns and fired at Funez-Reyes. The D-A’s office said it reviewed the physical evidence and footage from body-worn cameras.
Crime & Justice
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.