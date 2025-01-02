CMPD: Increased presence for Duke's Mayo Bowl

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl will be played in uptown on Friday with additional police presence.

Those in attendance can expect to see a much heavier police presence in and around the stadium. The increased security comes after New Year’s in New Orleans, where a man drove a truck into a large crowd and killed 15 people. Visitors were in New Orleans to attend the Sugar Bowl, which was postponed one day. This attack has made local law enforcement more cautious with the influx of visitors and local residents who are attending the game. During a press conference Thursday, CMPD Lieutenant Crystal Fletcher said local agencies have had several discussions on how to handle large crowds.

"After the tragic events in New Orleans, we even have put in more security planning. There have been a lot of meetings...so I want people to know that they will, when they come out, they will see a significantly increased presence, and we want people to come out and enjoy the game," she said.

While CMPD said there will be a heightened presence they did not give details on what measures will be taken. Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden also said his deputies will be on alert during Friday's game.

The bowl game between Minnesota and Virginia Tech kicks off at 7:30 pm.