NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Fire, Medic at odds over contract for services

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 3, 2025 at 11:07 AM EST

The Charlotte Fire Department is considering ending its contract with Medic for first responder services, according to officials.

WCNC reports the fire department and Medic currently have an agreement that allows fire crews to respond to medical calls with Medic's oversight. Once the agreement expires on Jan. 9, Charlotte Fire will no longer be legally authorized to respond to such calls.

The department says Charlotte's fast growth is leading to more emergency calls and putting extra pressure on responders. Officials believe the current contract needs an update to better serve the community.
Crime & Justice
Woody Cain
