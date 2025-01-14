Two dead in Harrisburg after shooting

Two people are dead after a shooting Monday night in Harrisburg. WSOC reports Cabarrus County Sheriff’s deputies responded to calls about a dispute in the Providence Manor neighborhood off Roberta Road. When deputies arrived, they saw a man shoot a woman outside a home on Hammermill Drive. The man then shot at deputies, who returned fire. Both the man and the woman died, but their identities have not been released. The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the matter and both deputies have been placed on administrative leave.