NEWS BRIEFS

Three people killed in Charlotte on Sunday

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 31, 2025 at 9:16 AM EDT

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating three murders on Sunday. The first happened at about 1 pm on Royston Road off Freedom Drive in west Charlotte. Officers responded to calls and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound who was declared dead at the scene. The victim was not identified, and police have released no further details.

The second incident happened just before 6 pm, when officers responding to calls found two people with gunshot wounds on Welling Avenue off I-85 in west Charlotte. Both were taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Neither victim was identified, and police have released no details about what happened.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer's University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he's covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
