Three people killed in Charlotte on Sunday

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating three murders on Sunday. The first happened at about 1 pm on Royston Road off Freedom Drive in west Charlotte. Officers responded to calls and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound who was declared dead at the scene. The victim was not identified, and police have released no further details.

The second incident happened just before 6 pm, when officers responding to calls found two people with gunshot wounds on Welling Avenue off I-85 in west Charlotte. Both were taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Neither victim was identified, and police have released no details about what happened.