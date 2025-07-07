© 2025 WFAE

CMPD officer shot while responding to uptown domestic disturbance

Published July 7, 2025

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer is recovering after being shot in the leg while responding to a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning in uptown Charlotte.

Police say the off-duty officer approached a car on North Church Street near the Asher Uptown Apartments around 6 a.m. and found 20-year-old Demetrius Bristow fighting with a woman inside. Bristow allegedly shot the officer in the leg during a confrontation, then fled the scene.

He was arrested shortly afterward following a foot chase and is now in the Mecklenburg County Jail with no bond. The officer, whose name has not been released, underwent surgery and was listed in serious but stable condition Sunday.

CMPD says the investigation is ongoing.
