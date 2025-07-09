© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Wingate to decide on the future of the town's police department

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 9, 2025 at 10:35 AM EDT

Town leaders in Wingate will decide next week whether to close the town’s police department and use Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies instead.

WJZY reports Tuesday night, dozens of community members gathered to share their concerns and ask questions about the potential change. The majority of those were not in favor of dissolving the police department.

The Wingate Department has been short staffed for the past two years with only four of its seven available positions filled. Town commissioners say costs, turnover and liability issues prompted them to consider the change. A vote is scheduled for Tuesday.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports