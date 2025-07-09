Wingate to decide on the future of the town's police department

Town leaders in Wingate will decide next week whether to close the town’s police department and use Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies instead.

WJZY reports Tuesday night, dozens of community members gathered to share their concerns and ask questions about the potential change. The majority of those were not in favor of dissolving the police department.

The Wingate Department has been short staffed for the past two years with only four of its seven available positions filled. Town commissioners say costs, turnover and liability issues prompted them to consider the change. A vote is scheduled for Tuesday.