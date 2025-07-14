© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

One dead, five wounded in weekend shooting in uptown

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 14, 2025 at 10:03 AM EDT

One person is dead and five others were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a row of nightclubs in uptown Charlotte between East 6th and 7th streets.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and MEDIC responded to reports of gunshots in the area. They pronounced one person dead and the rest were taken or drove themselves to hospitals.

Neighbors say the shootings and violence aren’t new, and CMPD’s incident report data show the area has seen 17 aggravated assaults, a handful of shootings, and now two murders in the past two and a half years.

Charlotte City Council member Edwin Peacock responded to a letter from a resident in the area saying he’s asking police and city leadership to clarify what actions are being taken to ensure a police presence during known problem hours near Encore and QC Social, and about long-term plans to address safety issues in the area.

In a social media post, Encore said the person killed was a member of their staff.

It was the second night in a row CMPD was called to the area to investigate a shooting.
