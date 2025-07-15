© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
NEWS BRIEFS

Former York Co. sheriff arrested after running off the road, leaving scene, investigators say

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 15, 2025 at 11:07 AM EDT

Former York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson has been arrested after allegedly crashing into a telephone pole and a fence in Rock Hill, and then leaving the scene. The York County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Saturday night on Airport Road.

Tolson was arrested Sunday morning by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into jail around 11 a.m. He has since been released.

Tolson previously served as sheriff of York County until early 2024, when he announced his retirement.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports