Former York Co. sheriff arrested after running off the road, leaving scene, investigators say

Former York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson has been arrested after allegedly crashing into a telephone pole and a fence in Rock Hill, and then leaving the scene. The York County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Saturday night on Airport Road.

Tolson was arrested Sunday morning by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into jail around 11 a.m. He has since been released.

Tolson previously served as sheriff of York County until early 2024, when he announced his retirement.