Camp North End adds 6 p.m. curfew for unsupervised minors after teen gatherings

Camp North End is adding a 6 p.m. curfew for unsupervised minors under 18 following what it described as a series of unauthorized teen gatherings on the property.

In a statement, Camp North End said several recent weekends have seen “teen takeovers” that disrupted operations and negatively affected tenant businesses. The company said the gatherings reflect a national trend and pose safety risks to both the broader community and the teens involved.

After discussions with tenants, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and private security provider Marksman Security, Camp North End said it will implement heightened safety measures, including enhanced weekend security coverage. Beginning Sunday, off-duty police officers and additional security personnel will be on site to redirect unchaperoned minors in accordance with the new policy, the statement said.

“The safety and well-being of our guests, tenants, and employees remains our top priority,” Camp North End management said. “Everyone, including youth, is welcome to enjoy the property as intended: a vibrant gathering place for all.”