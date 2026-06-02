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NEWS BRIEFS

Former Shelby Police officer arrested

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 2, 2026 at 10:17 AM EDT

A former Shelby police officer seen on video repeatedly punching a woman during an arrest has been charged with assault. The State Bureau of Investigation says 22-year-old Karson Hyder turned himself Monday and was released on bond. Authorities say Hyder pushed Cherrie Moore to the ground and struck her several times in the face. Moore’s attorney, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, says she was experiencing a mental health crisis when she called for help. Hyder was fired on Saturday after the video went viral.
Crime & Justice
WFAE staff and wire reports
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