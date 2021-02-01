© 2021 WFAE
Education
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Teacher At Union County Charter School Dies After COVID-19 Battle

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published February 1, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST
Ken Stanley Union Charter Academy.jpg
Union Academy
Ken Stanley, who died Jan. 30, had worked for Union Academy Charter School for 15 years.

Ken Stanley, a longtime teacher at Union Academy Charter School, died Saturday after contracting COVID-19.

Stanley was a middle school math teacher and coach at the K-12 school in Monroe. The school's communications director, Jennifer Smith, said Stanley had taught in person this fall, but the school had switched to remote learning in January, when he fell ill with COVID-19. She said to the best of her knowledge, "it has not been determined how it was transmitted."

Head of School John Marshall said in a statement that Stanley was "kind, tender and loved his students deeply."

"He was a model to others for being a dad, a parent, a teacher, a friend, and a loved one. He was an expert at connecting with people," said fellow teacher Beth Rushing.

Students and staff members are being encouraged to wear red, gray and white Tuesday — the colors of his beloved Ohio State. Tuesday would have been Stanley's birthday, according to the school's Facebook page.

Tags

EducationCharter Schools
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
