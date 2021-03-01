© 2021 WFAE
Education
How To Help: Volunteers Can Aid Students' Recovery From Pandemic Learning Loss

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published March 1, 2021 at 4:05 AM EST
BlackChildDevInstitute from Read CLT.jpg
Read Charlotte
Volunteers from the Black Child Development Institute hand out reading material and Reading Checkup information to families.

When COVID-19 forced schools to close almost a year ago, dozens of Mecklenburg County community groups came together to figure out how to help.

Now, with students returning to classrooms, they're still working together. Munro Richardson of Read Charlotte, a group that supports early literacy, said today's environment poses new challenges and opportunities.

Munro Richardson headshot Read Charlotte.jpg
Munro Richardson, executive director of Read Charlotte

Groups that normally offer summer learning programs are still trying to figure out whether in-person programs will be allowed, whether Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will host programs at schools and how private groups' efforts will mesh with the prospect of a state-mandated summer school program. Richardson said they'll need to get details locked in this month.

Meanwhile, other groups are recruiting tutors to provide long-term support for students who have fallen behind. Richardson said the forced switch to online tutoring has actually made it easier to match volunteers with kids in need.

Moving forward, he said, "I would expect that one of the questions we'll have in front of us is how do we maintain that opportunity that virtual has offered us while also recognizing the value and effectiveness of in-person tutoring?"

Groups that provide training for tutors in Mecklenburg County include:

  • Read Charlotte sponsors a HELPS program that trains tutors to build elementary students' reading fluency. Details and links to other tutoring programs: ReadCharlotte.org.
  • Augustine Literacy Project trains tutors to help elementary students build reading, spelling and writing skills: ALPCharlotte.org or 704-749-6162.
  • Heart Math trains tutors to help elementary students with fundamental math skills. Executive Director Emily Gaffney says the group hopes to add 1,000 trained tutors for the coming school year. HeartTutoring.org.
Literacy kits from Read CLT.png
Literacy kits are designed to help parents support their children's reading progress.

Richardson said Read Charlotte is also working with community groups such as the Black Child Development Institute, Charlotte Bilingual Preschool and Caterpillar Ministries to get books and literacy supplies to families. They also offer ReadingCheckup.org, a website that provides literacy activities tailored to the skills and needs of students up to third grade.

Classroom Central serves as a central point for getting donated supplies to community groups and schools: ClassroomCentral.org or 704-377-1740.

Even as in-person classes return, many students remain in remote learning — and educators say online lessons are likely to play an ongoing role in post-pandemic instruction. Eliminate the Digital Divide, or E2D, is a Cornelius-based group that provides laptops and support to Charlotte-area students: E-2-D.org or 704-657-0408.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms