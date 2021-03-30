Cabarrus County Elementary School Reports 17 Student Cases Of COVID-19

Cabarrus County Schools has reported 17 cases of COVID-19 in students at W.M. Irvin Elementary School in Concord.

The school also reports 95 students are under quarantine. That’s about 19% of the school population. The school said health officials have been unable to link the cases and call them a cluster.

Students will switch to remote learning from Tuesday through April 1 and return to the classroom on April 12, after spring break.

“Our goal is for all children to end the school year, healthy and in-person,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, director of the Cabarrus Health Alliance. “With the surge in cases at this school, we believe transitioning to remote learning will assist with stopping the spread and allow students to return safely after Spring Break.”

The school district says the building will be deep cleaned and sanitized over the break. The district said it will also continue conducting temperature checks and enforcing mask-wearing, frequent hand washing and social distancing.

The district is urging families with children at Irvin Elementary to contact health care providers if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.