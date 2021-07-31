These Charlotte-Area Colleges Will Require The COVID-19 Vaccine

With a few weeks remaining before the fall semester begins, five of 14 Charlotte-area colleges and universities have announced a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for student enrollment.

Livingstone College, Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte, and Johnson C. Smith decided in April and May to require vaccination. In June, Queens University of Charlotte and Lenoir-Rhyne University also decided to require a vaccine.

Although most universities are not requiring the vaccine, many encourage it among students. Unvaccinated students will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing on campus.

Schools will also conduct weekly or biweekly testing of the unvaccinated population. Davidson College will not require the vaccine; however, those who are unvaccinated must be tested weekly and pay $1,275 in testing fees per semester.

Multiple Charlotte-area colleges are also offering incentives or bonuses for employees to get vaccinated. Additionally, many universities have announced that they would require the vaccine when it becomes approved by the FDA.

Grace Wesoly of Greensboro, N.C., is a student in the James L. Knight School of Communication at Queens University of Charlotte