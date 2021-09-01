Here's How To Check COVID-19 Reports For Charlotte-Area Schools

There's a wealth of information about COVID-19 cases in public schools online, but sorting it out can be confusing. Most school districts post updated reports at least weekly, but each decides what to present and how to display it.

Some links are prominently displayed, others nearly hidden. Some districts include information about quarantines, as well as context about how cases and quarantines compare with the total population. Others include a bare-bones list of schools and case numbers.

Here's a guide on what's out there and how to find it. If you have questions or links that should be added, email ahelms@wfae.org.

STATE LISTS

North Carolina lists clusters in K-12 schools (including public, private and charter schools) and child-care centers. Clusters are defined as five or more cases within 14 days with “plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.” A school may have more than five cases, but if local health officials don’t believe they’re connected it will not be listed as a cluster. The state list is updated on Tuesdays.

South Carolina tallies COVID-19 cases among school-aged children and school employees, broken out by type of school (public, private and charter) and by individual schools. The list is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reports tallies , broken out by students and staff, on Mondays. Note that there are two additional links each week: One for school listings and one for a dashboard on various metrics.

Union County Public Schools reports cases and quarantines broken out by staff, students and school. Updates are posted Friday afternoons.

Cabarrus County Schools reports cases broken out by students, staff and schools, as well as quarantine totals. Updated on Mondays.

Kannapolis City Schools reports cases and quarantines broken down by staff and students on Mondays.

Gaston County Schools reports weekly cases by school on Fridays (look for “information about confirmed cases” at the right side of the page). This dashboard includes no additional information on staff/student breakdowns or quarantines.

Iredell-Statesville Schools reports weekly cases and quarantines , along with the schools affected and the percentage of the population represented. Updates are posted on Fridays.

Mooresville Graded School District’s dashboard gives a rolling 10-day total of active cases and quarantines, as well as the number of people who were exposed but exempted from quarantine because of vaccination or masking. It is broken out by school but not by staff vs. student cases.

Catawba County Schools posts daily updates and trend lines on COVID-19 cases and quarantines. It does not break out results by school.

Hickory City Schools posts weekly updates on the number of student and employee cases, as well as the total number in each group and the number of cases transmitted at school. Updated on Fridays.

Newton-Conover City Schools has a COVID-19 resource page but does not include a dashboard of local cases.

Lincoln County Schools posts a weekly list of the number of cases at each school. It does not distinguish between staff and students or provide other details.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools reports cases on Mondays, broken out by students and staff, with percentages of all students and staff who tested positive that week.

Rock Hill (S.C.) City Schools updates its dashboard daily. It includes cases and quarantines broken out by students, staff and schools.

Fort Mill (S.C.) Schools updates its dashboard on Tuesdays and Fridays with cases and quarantines broken out by students, staff and schools.

Lancaster County (S.C.) Schools posts a weekly update on student and staff cases and quarantines.

CHARTER SCHOOLS

Bradford Prep, a K-12 charter school in Charlotte, reports cases and quarantines on Fridays, broken down by building and by whether cases came from school or community exposure.

Pine Lake Prep, a K-12 charter school in Mooresville, reports cases and quarantines broken down by school level. Updated on Fridays.