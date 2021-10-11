UNC Chapel Hill cancels classes Oct. 12 following death of 2 students on campus

UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz announced Sunday that classes would be canceled Oct. 12 to provide students with a "Wellness Day."

The announcement comes as UNC Police are investigating two suicide attempts on campus over the weekend.

Guskiewicz also said UNC will hold a mental health summit later this month with faculty, staff and student leaders.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, resources are available from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 and the Crisis Text Line by texting START to 741-741.

This is a developing story, check back for updates later.

