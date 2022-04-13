© 2022 WFAE
Education

Lowe's to offer debt-free education access to employees

WFAE | By Gracyn Doctor
Published April 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT
Lowe’s is launching a new education program that will offer its employees access to 100% debt-free education. The program will span 23 universities, including historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions.

More than 300,000 of Lowe’s adult employees will have access to earn undergraduate degrees, complete high school courses and enroll in English-language learning. Participants also won’t have to pay for textbooks or course fees and can create their class schedules to fit their lives.

Lowe’s is partnering with Guild Education, a company that manages education benefits for major corporations. Employees involved in the program will receive one-on-one coaching from Guild coaches.

The program is designed to help associates enrolled in data analytics, cybersecurity, technology and a few other programs.

“We believe greater access to education leads to more opportunities, and our success is intertwined with our associates' success and their ability to continuously learn," said Janice Dupré, executive vice president of human resources.

This program is another way Lowe’s is providing access to higher education. It joins their tuition assistance and reimbursement programs, in which the company provides up to $2,500 annually or reimburses associates up to $2,500 annually to cut the cost of attending college.

Most recently, Lowe's also announced a $4 million investment in two North Carolina universities as a way to create pathways to economic mobility for underserved students.

For more information on the debt-free program, visit lowes.guildeducation.com.

Education
Gracyn Doctor
Gracyn Doctor is a Report for America corps member who covers race and equity for WFAE.
