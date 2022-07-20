Gateway program eases transition from CPCC to Wingate University

Wingate University and Central Piedmont Community College announced a new program Tuesday that makes it easier for students who start at Central Piedmont to earn a bachelor’s degree from Wingate.

“Gateway to Wingate” guarantees admission to students who earn certain associate’s degrees and maintain a 2.5 grade point average. They’re also eligible for $2,500 Gateway Scholarships.

Central Piedmont students can enter the program as early as this fall. A separate agreement provides a path for CPCC students to enter Wingate’s doctorate of pharmacy program.

Wingate is a private university with campuses in Union County, Charlotte and Hendersonville. Central Piedmont, part of the North Carolina community college system, has eight campuses in Mecklenburg County.

“We are excited and honored to announce this public-private partnership, knowing it will be a great benefit to Central Piedmont students who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree,” Central Piedmont President Kandi Deitemeyer said in a statement. “This transfer pathway is a wonderful example of higher education partners in the Charlotte region working together to broaden access to a bachelor’s degree and greater opportunities beyond.”

Wingate President Rhett Brown said that "our state needs two million people with postsecondary degrees or certificates by 2030, and that won’t happen unless colleges of all stripes work together.”