Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools names its Principal of the Year

Paw Creek Elementary Principal Danielle Belton was named the 2022-2023 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Principal of the Year on Friday. The news was announced in a surprise ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.

“It is a privilege to be your principal every day,” Belton said to students in the gym on Friday. “And staff, it is a privilege to lead you every day. This honor is for everyone.”

A graduate of Johnson C. Smith University and UNC Charlotte, Belton began her education career 18 years ago as an English teacher at Garinger High School. She is in her ninth year as Paw Creek’s principal. Belton says she has high expectations for her students and recently spoke about her goals for the school

“I want to create a space at Paw Creek where teachers feel they are treated as professionals, where kids know they have people who care about them who will push them academically, that will hold the highest expectations of them while at the same making sure learning is joyful and learning is fun,” Belton said.

At the beginning of the school year, Belton was named the Northwest Learning Community Principal of the year. NLC Superintendent Raymond Barnes described Belton as a principal who quote, “leads with head and heart.” He praised her for creating systems and processes to support her students academically and socially and for valuing the expertise of her teachers.

“I think about the impact of being able to affect thousands of kids, I take it seriously, constantly being in a place where I can be the chief runner of the school, pushing learning for teachers, students, and every staff member,” Belton explained. “The focus is on growth, how can we get better, how can we do better.”

Belton says her ultimate goal is to prepare her students for success and create a space at Paw Creek where students feel they are cared about in a fun learning environment.