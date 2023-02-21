Gaston school board quietly approves a popular but illegal early start

The Gaston County school board voted Monday to again ignore North Carolina's school calendar law, a move supported by a strong majority of parents, staff and students.

Gaston schools opened Aug. 17 this year, in defiance of North Carolina’s school calendar law. That law requires most districts to wait until late August, a mandate pushed by the state’s tourism industry.

For the coming school year the district presented three options to parents, employees and students. Calendar A was a traditional calendar that follows the law, with classes starting in late August and the first semester ending after winter break. Officials in Gaston County and many other districts say it's better to give first-semester exams before winter break.

Calendar B complied with the law by starting in late August, but had 77 days in the first semester and 98 in the second. That would have allowed mid-year exams to be given before winter break.

And Calendar C, similar to the current school year, starts classes on Aug. 16, ends the first semester before winter break and sends students home May 22.

Gaston County Schools A slide presented Monday shows the percentage of survey respondents (in orange) who liked each calendar option.

More than 6,000 people responded to the survey, far more than the county had seen in previous years. When asked whether they liked each option, 85% said they liked C, compared with 15% for A and 16% for B. When asked to choose one, 82% chose C.

Gaston's decision to open early this year — and the fact that there was no penalty for ignoring the calendar law — inspired several Charlotte-area imitators. The Union, Cabarrus, Iredell-Statesville and Lincoln County school boards all voted to start classes earlier than the law allows in 2023.

But Union County was sued by two parents, and about three weeks ago that board reluctantly agreed to reverse that vote rather than try to fight a case their attorney said they couldn't win.

On Monday the Gaston board voted unanimously to defy state law again, but did so in such a way that no one watching the meeting could tell exactly what they had voted for.

After a staffer presented the survey results, Vice Chairman Dot Cherry called it "amazing that we had that kind of input from all of our stakeholders."

Chairman Jeff Ramsey then called for "a motion (to) adopt a calendar 2023-2024."

Board member Josh Crisp raised a finger. After Ramsey acknowledged him, member Tod Kinlaw did the same.

"Second by Mr. Kinlaw. Any other discussion? All in favor? That’s unanimous," Ramsey said as all hands rose.

After the public meeting ended, the board spent 50 minutes in closed session to consult with their lawyer and discuss personnel matters. Then they returned to open session, where Ramsey announced they had voted for Calendar C.

Gaston County schools Calendar adopted by the Gaston County school board.