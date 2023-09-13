© 2023 WFAE
Education

14 Charlotte-area schools had perfect scores on 2023 academic growth

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published September 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
Charlotte-Mecklenburg's Providence High School had the highest academic growth rating in the region and second-highest in North Carolina.

North Carolina’s school growth scores stem from a complex calculation performed by SAS analytics in Cary.

Each student’s year-end scores are compared with projections based on previous years’ performance, and that’s turned into a number that has little meaning to a layperson. A school where every student perfectly matched projections would rate a zero. Anything above two is considered exceeding growth, and anything below negative two means the school did not meet growth targets.

This year’s numbers ranged from a high of 16.75, for Hawfields Middle School in Alamance County, to a low of negative 14.2 for Grantham Middle School in Wayne County.

Those numbers are translated to scores from 50 to 100, to be used for calculating school performance grades. Thirty-seven of 2,596 North Carolina district and charter schools earned growth scores so high they translated to a perfect 100. That counts for 20% of the school’s letter grade, with an achievement score that combines results on all tested subjects accounting for 80%.

Here are the Charlotte-area schools that earned perfect growth scores:

CMS

  • Providence High, a neighborhood school in south Charlotte where 13% of students are economically disadvantaged, was No. 2 in the state. It received an A, with an achievement score of 89.5.
  • Ardrey Kell High, a south Charlotte neighborhood school where 14% of students are economically disadvantaged, was fourth in the state. It also got an A, with an achievement score of 88.
  • Coulwood STEM Academy is a northwest Charlotte middle school with a 59% economically disadvantaged rate, which qualifies it for federal Title I aid to high-poverty schools. It ranked seventh in the state for growth (it was second in 2022). With an achievement score of 55, it earned a C.
  • Jay M. Robinson Middle is a south Charlotte neighborhood school where 15% of students are economically disadvantaged. It got an A with an achievement score of 86.6 and was 20th in the state for growth.
  • Nations Ford Elementary is a Title I neighborhood school in southwest Charlotte with 48.5% of students economically disadvantaged. It was 22nd for growth, but with an achievement score of 36.8 it rated a D.
  • Paw Creek Elementary is a Title I neighborhood school in northwest Charlotte, with 56% of students economically disadvantaged. It was 25th for growth and had an achievement score of 59, resulting in a C.
  • Renaissance West STEAM Academy is a neighborhood preK-8 school in west Charlotte. It qualifies for Title I aid with 75% of students economically disadvantaged. It was 29th for growth and rated a D, with an achievement score of 38.5.
  • Bailey Middle School is a neighborhood school in Cornelius, where 21% of students are economically disadvantaged. It’s 34th in the state for growth and had an achievement score of 77.9, coming to a B.

Gaston County

  • Highland School of Technology is a magnet high school in Gastonia, with 29% of students considered economically disadvantaged. It was 17th for growth and had an achievement score of 99.6, which meant that combined with growth it got a perfect overall ranking of 100.
  • Bessemer City Middle is a Title I school with 67% of students economically disadvantaged. It was 27th for growth and had an achievement score of 46, for a C grade.
  • Cramerton Middle has an economically disadvantaged level of 38% and ranked 33rd for growth. Its achievement score of 79.2 brought it to a B.

Cabarrus County

  • Harris Road Middle, a Concord school where 16% of students are economically disadvantaged, ranked eighth in the state for growth. It earned an A with an achievement score of 84.2.
  • Hickory Ridge Middle in Harrisburg has an economically disadvantaged level of 17%. It ranked 26th for growth and had an achievement score of 82, with an A grade.

Union County

Cuthbertson High in Waxhaw ranked ninth for growth, with 8.5% of students classified as economically disadvantaged. It got an A, with an achievement score of 88.1.

Education
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms has covered education in the Charlotte area for over 20 years, first at The Charlotte Observer and then at WFAE. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms