For two Charlotte teachers, fraught home lives taught compassion

Friends and art teachers Elizabeth Palmisano and Shane Manier met while working at an afterschool program together, and they found they shared similar stories of growing up with difficult home lives and getting in trouble at school.

In high school, especially, Shane says she was often violent after her father died, until a conversation she had with a teacher. The two friends talked about it at StoryCorps.

