The StoryCorps Mobile Tour stopped in Charlotte in April and May 2024. These are some of the stories people shared. StoryCorps is a national nonprofit that records, preserves and shares the stories of everyday people. Since 2003, they have recorded over 80,000 interviews, amassing the largest collection of human voices in their archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.
For two Charlotte teachers, fraught home lives taught compassion
Friends and art teachers Elizabeth Palmisano and Shane Manier met while working at an afterschool program together, and they found they shared similar stories of growing up with difficult home lives and getting in trouble at school.
In high school, especially, Shane says she was often violent after her father died, until a conversation she had with a teacher. The two friends talked about it at StoryCorps.
