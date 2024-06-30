© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
8801 J.M. Keynes Dr. Ste. 91
Charlotte NC 28262
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps Charlotte
The StoryCorps Mobile Tour stopped in Charlotte in April and May 2024. These are some of the stories people shared. StoryCorps is a national nonprofit that records, preserves and shares the stories of everyday people. Since 2003, they have recorded over 80,000 interviews, amassing the largest collection of human voices in their archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress.

For two Charlotte teachers, fraught home lives taught compassion

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published June 30, 2024 at 3:48 AM EDT
Friends and art teachers Elizabeth Palmisano, left, and Shane Manier shared a conversation at StoryCorps about growing up and working with students.
StoryCorps
Friends and art teachers Elizabeth Palmisano, left, and Shane Manier shared a conversation at StoryCorps about growing up and working with students.

Friends and art teachers Elizabeth Palmisano and Shane Manier met while working at an afterschool program together, and they found they shared similar stories of growing up with difficult home lives and getting in trouble at school.

In high school, especially, Shane says she was often violent after her father died, until a conversation she had with a teacher. The two friends talked about it at StoryCorps.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting with support from Johnson & Wales University.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Education Education
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal