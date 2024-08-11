A civic leader shares memories of Charlotte's segregated schools

Sept. 4, 1957, was the first day that schools in Charlotte were desegregated. Before that, generations of Black and white students attended separate schools that varied greatly in funding and curriculum.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Arthur Griffin was one of those students who grew up in Charlotte attending segregated schools in the 1950s. He sat down at StoryCorps to share his memories of what it was like.

Griffin was interviewed in this segment by Krystel Green of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.