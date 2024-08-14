West Charlotte High gets a new principal just before students return

West Charlotte High School is getting a new principal less than two weeks before students return to class. Principal Orlando Robinson has been transferred to lead Renaissance West STEAM Academy, a K-8 school that’s part of an ambitious community partnership designed to break the cycle of poverty.

Paula Cook, principal of Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s Cochrane Collegiate Academy, will take Robinson’s place at West Charlotte.

Dwight Thompson, who led Renaissance West for three years, was last year’s CMS principal of the year and a finalist for North Carolina superintendent of the year. CMS says he’s leaving the district in mid-September. Thompson declined to talk about where he’s going next.