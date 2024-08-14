© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

West Charlotte High gets a new principal just before students return

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published August 14, 2024 at 4:17 PM EDT

West Charlotte High School is getting a new principal less than two weeks before students return to class. Principal Orlando Robinson has been transferred to lead Renaissance West STEAM Academy, a K-8 school that’s part of an ambitious community partnership designed to break the cycle of poverty.

Paula Cook, principal of Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s Cochrane Collegiate Academy, will take Robinson’s place at West Charlotte.

Dwight Thompson, who led Renaissance West for three years, was last year’s CMS principal of the year and a finalist for North Carolina superintendent of the year. CMS says he’s leaving the district in mid-September. Thompson declined to talk about where he’s going next.
Education
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms has covered education in the Charlotte area for over 20 years, first at The Charlotte Observer and then at WFAE. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
