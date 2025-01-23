© 2025 WFAE

Winthrop University adds first doctoral program

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 23, 2025 at 12:25 PM EST

Beginning in the fall, Winthrop University plans to offer its first doctoral degree, a milestone for the institution. The degree through the Richard W. Riley College of Education, Sport and Human Sciences will give students a chance to explore advanced studies in the areas of learning, leadership and organizational change. The university has already received state approval to create a doctoral Leadership and Innovation degree and will ask for the green light from its major accreditation body.
