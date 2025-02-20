© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

York Co. superintendent plans to step down

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 20, 2025 at 8:27 AM EST

York School District Superintendent Kelly Coxe plans to retire at the end of the school year. The Rock Hill Herald reports that leaves three of York County’s four public school districts in need of a new superintendent. Coxe sent a letter Wednesday informing the district of her decision. She called the move difficult, but one that’s in both her and the school district’s best interests. She took the job in 2019.

Late last month, Rock Hill School District Superintendent Tommy Schmolze announced his plan to retire. Days later, Fort Mill School District Superintendent Chuck Epps announced his retirement this summer.

The York school board has called a special meeting for Monday to discuss hiring a firm to help look for a new superintendent. Coxe took over the top York job in 2019.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
