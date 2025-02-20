York Co. superintendent plans to step down

York School District Superintendent Kelly Coxe plans to retire at the end of the school year. The Rock Hill Herald reports that leaves three of York County’s four public school districts in need of a new superintendent. Coxe sent a letter Wednesday informing the district of her decision. She called the move difficult, but one that’s in both her and the school district’s best interests. She took the job in 2019.

Late last month, Rock Hill School District Superintendent Tommy Schmolze announced his plan to retire. Days later, Fort Mill School District Superintendent Chuck Epps announced his retirement this summer.

The York school board has called a special meeting for Monday to discuss hiring a firm to help look for a new superintendent. Coxe took over the top York job in 2019.