Superintendent Mo Green talks potential Department of Education closing

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Mo Green on Wednesday weighed in on the potential termination of the U. S. Department of Education.

Speaking to the press at Harold Winkler Middle School in Concord after the latest stop on his "Mo Wants to Know" listening tour, Green said the Department of Public Instruction is focused on ensuring resources for students remain stable, regardless of what happens to the federal agency President Trump is moving to close.

“I can make a pretty cogent argument that we ought to have an entity that is focused on education at the federal level. But there may be other ways of doing that," Green told reporters. "The thing that’s critically important is that the resources they provide continue to come to students across the country and in this case to North Carolina.”

He said, for now, DPI expects to receive its usual federal funding. But in the meantime, Green says he’s advocating for more dollars from the state, including for special services, which are largely funded by the Department of Education.

He said he supports a weighted student funding formula, which provides additional state resources to schools based on student need.