© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

CMS names new Ardrey Kell High School principal

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 18, 2025 at 4:01 PM EDT
Susan Nichols will become Ardrey Kell High School's next principal, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced on Wednesday, June, 18, 2025.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Susan Nichols will become Ardrey Kell High School's next principal, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced on Wednesday, June, 18, 2025.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has named a new principal for Ardrey Kell High School.

Susan Nichols, current principal of Charlotte Engineering Early College and Charlotte Teacher Early College, will take the job, according to a video published by the school district on Wednesday.

"I realize that change can be challenging, but it also brings new opportunities," Nichols said in the video. "I want to assure you that my commitment is to build strong bonds and earn your trust."

The announcement comes just weeks after CMS said former Ardrey Kell principal Jamie Brooks had been suspended with pay on May 2 — a fact not disclosed to parents until three weeks later. The school district has declined to state a reason for the suspension. Brooks has since retired.

Ardrey Kell is one of North Carolina’s largest high schools, with more than 3,600 students.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Education Ardrey Kell High SchoolCharlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports