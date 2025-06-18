CMS names new Ardrey Kell High School principal

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has named a new principal for Ardrey Kell High School.

Susan Nichols, current principal of Charlotte Engineering Early College and Charlotte Teacher Early College, will take the job, according to a video published by the school district on Wednesday.

"I realize that change can be challenging, but it also brings new opportunities," Nichols said in the video. "I want to assure you that my commitment is to build strong bonds and earn your trust."

The announcement comes just weeks after CMS said former Ardrey Kell principal Jamie Brooks had been suspended with pay on May 2 — a fact not disclosed to parents until three weeks later. The school district has declined to state a reason for the suspension. Brooks has since retired.

Ardrey Kell is one of North Carolina’s largest high schools, with more than 3,600 students.