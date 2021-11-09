© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Infrastructure bill has money to help North Carolina expand electric vehicle charging

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published November 9, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST
082619 Vehicle Charging stations.jpg
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Electric vehicle charging stations are seen at the city-county parking deck in Charlotte.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that passed a final vote in Congress on Friday will help speed up electric vehicle adoption in North Carolina.

The bill provides $7.5 billion nationwide over five years, including $109 million in North Carolina, to expand electric vehicle charging stations. North Carolina governments and businesses also can compete for another $2.5 billion in grants available nationwide for vehicle charging.

Stan Cross of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy said the money could help address North Carolina's lack of a wide-reaching network.

"There is a focus on equitable disbursement of this charging infrastructure, getting it to the places where it's needed, including our rural communities, as well as low- to moderate-income and other traditionally underserved communities across the country and across our state," Cross said.

President Biden walks into the U.S. Capitol building with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for an Oct. 28 meeting with House Democrats on negotiations over the party's domestic spending bills.
United States & World
Biden says final passage of $1 trillion infrastructure plan is a big step forward
Barbara Sprunt
,

Transportation is the state's second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. North Carolina and the South overall lag other parts of the country when it comes to adoption of electric vehicles. Drivers say concern about vehicle range and charging are the biggest barriers.

The bill is now awaiting President Joe Biden's signature.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Energy & Environmentelectric vehicles
David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran journalist who covers climate change for WFAE. See more at www.wfae.org/climate-news. He also has covered housing and homelessness, energy and the environment, transportation and business.
See stories by David Boraks