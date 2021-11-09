Infrastructure bill has money to help North Carolina expand electric vehicle charging

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that passed a final vote in Congress on Friday will help speed up electric vehicle adoption in North Carolina.

The bill provides $7.5 billion nationwide over five years, including $109 million in North Carolina, to expand electric vehicle charging stations. North Carolina governments and businesses also can compete for another $2.5 billion in grants available nationwide for vehicle charging.

Stan Cross of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy said the money could help address North Carolina's lack of a wide-reaching network.

"There is a focus on equitable disbursement of this charging infrastructure, getting it to the places where it's needed, including our rural communities, as well as low- to moderate-income and other traditionally underserved communities across the country and across our state," Cross said.

Transportation is the state's second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. North Carolina and the South overall lag other parts of the country when it comes to adoption of electric vehicles. Drivers say concern about vehicle range and charging are the biggest barriers.

The bill is now awaiting President Joe Biden's signature.