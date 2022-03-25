© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment
Climate News
WFAE reporter David Boraks explores how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Kings Mountain lithium mine could reopen to supply battery makers

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published March 25, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT
Albemarle Kings Mt Office.jpg
Albemarle Corp.
/
Albemarle Corp. already has a technical center on the 800-acre Kings Mountain site and hopes to restart lithium mining there.

Charlotte-based Albemarle Corp. is considering reopening an old lithium mine near Kings Mountain to supply electric vehicle battery makers.

The 800-acre site is off Interstate 85 about 35 miles west of Charlotte. Previous owners mined there from the 1940s until the 1980s. But they shut down the mine to focus on cheaper lithium sources in South America.

Now lithium's value is surging as demand soars for batteries for electric vehicles. Albemarle CEO Kent Masters told Wall Street analysts in December the time is right to revive the mine.

"When you look at last year's growth rate of nearly 50% and the auto industry's ambitions for a rapid transition to EVs, it's easy to see why demand expectations are so bullish. However, meeting this demand will be a challenge," Masters said.

Albemarle also is considering building a lithium processing facility.

The site is one of two proposed mining and processing operations in the lithium-rich area west of Charlotte. A startup called Piedmont Lithium is seeking permits for an $840 million mine and processing plant in northern Gaston County.

An Albemarle spokeswoman said it's too early to say how much the Kings Mountain operation would cost.

"We’re in the pre-feasibility assessment phase now so we don’t have numbers yet but projects like this can cost hundreds of millions of dollars to stand up," Albemarle's Kelli Hopp-Michlosky said.

The company has not said when it hopes to begin the project.

Albemarle plans a community information meeting Monday at 7 p.m. at Kings Mountain Town Hall.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Energy & Environment Electric VehiclesAlbemarle Corp.miningKings Mountain
David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran journalist who covers climate change for WFAE. See more at www.wfae.org/climate-news. He also has covered housing and homelessness, energy and the environment, transportation and business.
See stories by David Boraks
Related Content