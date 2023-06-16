© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment
Someone smashed through this gate and shot up Duke Energy's West End substation in Moore County on Saturday.
Full Coverage: Moore County Substation Attack
Power substations at the Duke Energy West End location in Moore County, N.C., were damaged in an attack that left tens of thousands of people without electricity. Click the headline to see more articles about the attack and recovery.

Energy subcommittee holds hearing after Moore County substation attacks

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published June 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT
A Duke Energy substation.
Duke Energy

Duke Energy officials told a congressional House subcommittee in Pinehurst Friday that the company has made several security improvements in response to December’s attacks on substations in Moore County.

However, there is no guarantee that something similar won’t happen again, testified Duke’s Mark Aysta, the company’s managing director of enterprise security.

“That’s the reality of operating an electrical system that spans nearly 100,000 square miles and includes thousands of substations and millions of components,” said Aysta.

Aysta did not provide specific security improvements. But in the event of another massive blackout, he said Duke has new response protocols to deliver parts quickly.

“We've identified opportunities to increase security and surveillance and we're developing implementation schedules for this work,” Aysta said.

Someone smashed through this gate and shot up Duke Energy's West End substation in Moore County on Saturday.
Energy & Environment
RELATED: Duke Energy starts improving substation security, looks at long-term solutions after attacks

The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy Climate and Grid Security hearing was held in Pinehurst, the largest town in Moore County. On December 3, two Duke Energy electrical substations were damaged by gunfire and caused 45,000 customers to be without power for several days. No one has been arrested

Rep. Richard Hudson was among the Moore County residents without power. He asked Aysta if Duke could have “microgrids” so that blackouts don’t affect such large numbers of people.

“The grid is very complicated and very interconnected. What I'd like to do is be able to take that question back to my team and then circle back with you,” Aysta said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation Thursday that strengthens penalties for attacking utility infrastructure, including phone and broadband facilities.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Energy & Environment Moore County
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.
Related Content