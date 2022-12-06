-
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he wants utilities to ramp up electric grid security following Saturday’s gunfire attack on two electrical substations in Moore County that knocked out power to about 45,000 customers.
Tens of thousands of people are bracing for days without electricity in a North Carolina county where authorities say two power substations were shot up by one or more people with apparent criminal intent.
As thousands of people in Moore County spent a third chilly night without power, questions persist about who shot up two power substations and why.
Authorities say it's still too early to say who fired gunshots into a pair of Duke Energy substations in central North Carolina, or why. But experts say the attack is a warning sign of the electric grid's vulnerability to people with bad intentions.
Tens of thousands of customers in Moore County are still without power after someone shot critical equipment at two substations over the weekend. While businesses and homes wait for lights to come back on, Moore Regional Hospital says its doors remain open and ready for patients.
'Violence and sabotage will not be tolerated': Gov. Cooper addresses Moore County substation attacksCooper and officials delivered an update on the shooting at substations in Moore County. Approximately 32,000 Duke Energy customers remain without power Monday afternoon.
Duke Energy says about 7,000 customers in Moore County got power back overnight after someone shot critical equipment at two substations over the weekend. But Duke spokesman Jeff Brooks said 38,000 customers were still without power Monday morning.