Charlotte shelters extend hours and capacity as weekend temperatures plummet

Temperatures are expected to plunge into the teens this weekend. For those who have no place to go to stay warm, shelters in Charlotte are extending hours and expanding capacity.

Roof Above operates both a shelter for men and a center that offers services during the mornings and early afternoon.

This weekend, the shelter will take more men and the center will stay open till 4 p.m. to ensure people have a place to weather the cold.

Roof Above's Randall Hitt said the center could be at high capacity, with over 100 people, but that it's critical people have somewhere to stay.

“We open up that building, and we get people in, and usually what we have found is that, if people have a warm place to stay, that really helps with the frustration they’re experiencing as it is when you're experiencing homelessness,” Hitt said.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope will accept more women and families this weekend. Hearts for the Invisible will deploy outreach teams to camps to encourage those without a home to seek shelter. Mecklenburg County sent a statement saying it’s working closely with these groups during the cold snap. It did not mention opening warming centers as the county has done in the past.

Charlotte Area Transit System will also offer free rides on certain routes to anyone going to those shelters.