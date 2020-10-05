-
UPDATED 1:10 p.m.Late Friday afternoon, a line of strong thunderstorms moved across the Charlotte area leaving behind toppled trees and widespread power…
-
Tropical Storm Nestor formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, threatening the northern Gulf Coast with rising seawater, high winds and heavy rains.The…
-
The severe storms that moved through the Charlotte area Sunday toppled trees and knocked out power for many residents. Duke Energy says about 5,000…
-
Governor Roy Cooper is urging North Carolinians to prepare for the first winter storm of 2018.At a press conference on Wednesday, Cooper said the storm's…
-
Dressing in layers and other cold-weather protections are in order the next several days, as a cold wave gets a grip on the Charlotte region. Highs mostly…
-
Updated 3:17 p.m. While Charlotte is expecting only about an inch of snow through Saturday afternoon, areas to the north of Mecklenburg County will likely…
-
When forecasters began issuing their predictions for the current hurricane season several months ago, they said it likely would be more active than…
-
Updated 10 a.m. SaturdayCharlotte Mecklenburg Libraries will be closed today.Updated 9:30 a.m. Saturday 1/23The winter storm brought more sleet, freezing…
-
The calendar says “January” but some trees and shrubs in the Charlotte area have been saying “March” in recent weeks. The unseasonably-warm December sent…
-
Charlotte TalksGov. Pat McCrory on Thursday declared a state of emergency for all 100 N.C. counties in anticipation of Hurricane Joaquin, upgraded…