Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Duke Energy reaches agreement with state consumer advocacy group on plans to reduce carbon emissions

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published July 24, 2024 at 5:59 PM EDT
Duke Energy plans to close the Marshall Steam Station and replace it with the Marshall Energy Complex during the next decade, transitioning from a mixture of coal and gas-fired turbines to purely gas-powered turbines.
Duke Energy plans to close the Marshall Steam Station and replace it with the Marshall Energy Complex during the next decade, transitioning from a mixture of coal and gas-fired turbines to purely gas-powered turbines.

Duke Energy is in the process of finalizing its plan to power North Carolina while reducing emissions. Last week, Duke Energy, the state’s consumer advocacy group, and two business groups reached an agreement about what that plan should look like. The new plan includes fewer gas-powered generators in the near term, an expedited timeline for offshore wind and a possible hydrogen-fuel pilot project.

North Carolina law mandates state utilities eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050. The state legislature set a 70% reduction goal by 2030 to stay on track. Duke had said it couldn’t meet that goal and maintain reliability. The agreement sets the interim target at 2035, in line with what Duke had said was feasible.

Regulators will examine the plan and decide by the year's end. This week regulators along with environmental, consumer and business groups are questioning experts on their recommendations for Duke Energy’s carbon reduction plan.

Energy & Environment
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter.
