© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

NC regulators begin hearings on Duke Energy carbon reduction plan

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published July 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT
Coal at marshall plant.jpg
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Coal is piled at Duke Energy's Marshall Steam Station on Lake Norman is seen in 2016.

North Carolina utility regulators will hold public hearings around the state beginning this week on Duke Energy's proposed plan for cutting carbon emissions from energy generation.

Last year's energy reform law, House Bill 951, requires the North Carolina Utilities Commission to adopt a plan by year's end that helps meet the state's climate goal of phasing out carbon emissions by 2050. Specifically, it calls for reducing carbon emissions 70% from 2005 levels by 2030 and reaching net-zero carbon by 2050.

Energy production is the No. 2 source of greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change in both North Carolina and nationwide. Scientists say we need to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. We're already at +1.1 degrees Celsius.

In May, Duke filed a plan with multiple options for closing all its coal plants, adding natural gas-fired plants, and expanding renewable and nuclear energy. It's up to the North Carolina Utilities Commission to decide how to proceed.

The in-person hearings begin Monday at 7 p.m. in Raleigh and continue Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Additional hearings are planned July 27 in Asheville and July 28 in Charlotte. And virtual hearings are scheduled on Aug. 23.

More at https://www.ncuc.net/Consumer/carbonplan.html

See Duke's plan at Duke-Energy.com

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Energy & Environment Duke EnergyNC Utilities CommissionGlobal WarmingClimate Change
David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran journalist who covers climate change for WFAE. See more at www.wfae.org/climate-news. He also has covered housing and homelessness, energy and the environment, transportation and business.
See stories by David Boraks
Related Content