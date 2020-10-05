-
Charlotte TalksThe world’s thirst for more energy has led us down the path to climate change. Some politicians have said that alternatives to fossil fuels may help us…
Charlotte TalksWhen we think of climate change, we often think the consequences are far off. But doctors and scientists believe it is harming our health now and it will…
Charlotte TalksWe have discussed global warming and how we can reduce our carbon footprint several times on this show but we generally focused on the debate about…
Charlotte TalksOne of the issues we’ve heard little about during this election campaign is climate change. But Hurricane Sandy has thrust the topic into the spotlight.…
Charlotte TalksSea levels all over the east coast are rising. There is generally no dispute about that. But there is much debate about how high our Atlantic sea levels…