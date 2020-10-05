© 2020 WFAE
Global Warming

  • gal_green-energy.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Optimal Energy Investments
    The world’s thirst for more energy has led us down the path to climate change. Some politicians have said that alternatives to fossil fuels may help us…
  • health.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Climate Change And Your Health
    When we think of climate change, we often think the consequences are far off. But doctors and scientists believe it is harming our health now and it will…
  • Charlotte Talks
    Carbon Nation
    We have discussed global warming and how we can reduce our carbon footprint several times on this show but we generally focused on the debate about…
  • earth.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Climate Change And Public Policy
    One of the issues we’ve heard little about during this election campaign is climate change. But Hurricane Sandy has thrust the topic into the spotlight.…
  • sea.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Rising Sea Levels
    Sea levels all over the east coast are rising. There is generally no dispute about that. But there is much debate about how high our Atlantic sea levels…