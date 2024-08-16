How NC is using millions in Inflation Reduction Act Funds for clean energy, infrastructure

The Inflation Reduction Act turns two today. The 10-year program aims to increase domestic energy production with an emphasis on clean technologies. North Carolina has received over 350 million-dollars to strengthen the state’s energy infrastructure.

The State Energy Office is using $156 million to launch a new residential solar program, EnergizeNC, to deploy solar and battery systems in low-income and disadvantaged communities. New home energy rebate programs will provide money back for electrical appliances and home efficiency upgrades.

The program will also fund grants to update the state’s grid and transmission system to improve its resistance to weather-related disasters fueled by climate change.

Charlotte received over $1 million in funding to maintain and plant new trees in service of the city’s declining canopy. The region surrounding Mecklenburg received funding to develop a climate action plan that prioritizes future projects to improve air quality and reduce carbon pollution.