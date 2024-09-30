© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

'The magnitude is overwhelming': Charlotte councilman surveys devastation in Lake Lure

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published September 30, 2024 at 2:17 PM EDT
Lake Lure in Lake Lure, N.C. was
Tariq Bokhari
/
Courtesy
Lake Lure in Lake Lure, N.C. was filled with debris on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 after the region was hit with catastrophic flooding and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Helene.

Among those surveying the damage left by the remnants of Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina this weekend was Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari.

On Sunday, the Republican councilman jumped into a black SUV with a friend and drove about 100 miles to Lake Lure, where his friend wanted to check up on his home and loved ones who hadn't made contact with friends and family in Charlotte.

"While we were driving, we saw trees fall over and block roads, power lines down. mudslides.. So it's very much still a dangerous and evolving situation," Bokhari told WFAE. "The magnitude is overwhelming."

In their SUV, they brought water, chainsaws, an internet hotspot and other equipment. Bokhari said it was difficult for photos and videos to truly convey the extent of the damage, and that Lake Lure itself was unrecognizable.

Since returning home, Bokhari said he had hoped to work with people organizing disaster relief efforts to figure out how the city of Charlotte could best help. His thoughts also went to long-term recovery.

"We're not just about clean up here and restoring power," Bokhari said, "there's an entire economic aspect of this that's going to have to be contemplated, and it's something we need to start thinking about right away."
Energy & Environment
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
