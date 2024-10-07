In Charlotte, VP Harris praises NC rescuers and helpers

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Charlotte on Saturday for briefings from local officials and a tour of areas damaged by Hurricane Helene. Flanked by Governor Roy Cooper, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Harris said the federal, state and local response to the storm’s devastation are an example of effective coordination.

"The work that's happening here that is so positively impacting so many people is really an example of the best we can do when we bring resources together at the federal, state and local level," she said.

Harris said the federal disaster declaration for North Carolina has been extended to Mecklenburg County, which will allow people easier access to federal aid.

Harris said the storm’s destruction also brought out examples of heroism.

"These moments of crisis bring out some of the best of who we can be and who we are. I've been seeing and hearing the stories from here in North Carolina about strangers who are helping each other out, giving people assistance in every way that they need, including shelter, food and friendship," she said.



Cooper said the storm response, which includes 1,000 active-duty soldiers, has been unprecedented.

"This has been an unprecedented disaster for our state. But what you are seeing thanks to you and the Biden-Harris administration, state and local officials, volunteers, private organizations. This has been a massive, unprecedented response," he said.