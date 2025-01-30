Wildfires burn in western North Carolina
Emergency crews are working to contain three wildfires in western North Carolina. WYFF reports McDowell County Emergency Management said the wildfire near Old Fort is currently 55% contained, and evacuation orders are being lifted Thursday morning. The wildfire, burning in the Crooked Creek community, is estimated to cover 250 acres about a hundred miles west/northwest of Charlotte.
Multiple outbuildings have been destroyed and one home was damaged, but no homes have been completely destroyed, and no deaths have been reported.
The fire started after a tree fell on a power line.