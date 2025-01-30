© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Wildfires burn in western North Carolina

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 30, 2025 at 7:55 AM EST

Emergency crews are working to contain three wildfires in western North Carolina. WYFF reports McDowell County Emergency Management said the wildfire near Old Fort is currently 55% contained, and evacuation orders are being lifted Thursday morning. The wildfire, burning in the Crooked Creek community, is estimated to cover 250 acres about a hundred miles west/northwest of Charlotte.

Multiple outbuildings have been destroyed and one home was damaged, but no homes have been completely destroyed, and no deaths have been reported.

The fire started after a tree fell on a power line.
Energy & Environment
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports