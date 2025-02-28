23 North Carolina park rangers terminated as part of federal cuts

The National Park Service has laid off 23 rangers in North Carolina parks as part of the federal government's recent austerity measures.

The Trump Administration's Department of Government Efficiency — headed by billionaire and Trump donor Elon Musk — said it would cut 1,000 "probationary" workers in their first year with the National Park Service and more than 3,000 workers from the National Forest Service.

Bill Wade, executive director of the Association of National Park Rangers, said many of the rangers losing their jobs are dedicated workers.

"The people that are hired, for the most part in National Parks are very passionate about doing the work of either serving visitors or serving the resource," he said. "They're not doing it to make the money."

Federal employees on probationary status can be terminated at any time, according to the American Federation of Government Employees, if their “work performance or conduct … fails to demonstrate fitness or qualifications for continued employment.”

Wade said the job terminations will likely result in fewer services for park visitors.

"Visitor center hours might be changed or maybe public restrooms aren't cleaned as frequently as they used to be or maybe litter and trash isn't hauled," he said.

Wade said rangers who also act as first responders were not laid off. There are 10 National Parks in North Carolina that welcome more than 20 million visitors a year.