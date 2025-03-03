© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

State regulators propose stricter water quality standards for E. Coli in recreational waters

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published March 3, 2025 at 12:22 PM EST

The days are getting longer, and the waters are warming. That’s great news if you’re a swimmer or a fecal coliform — a type of bacteria that suggests human waste has contaminated a body of water. State regulators have proposed stricter rules to help keep those two groups separate.

The public can comment on a new set of water quality regulations during a hearing in Raleigh.

Public Hearing Details
When: Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 6 p.m.
Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27604
Register: Speaker registration and sign-in will begin at 5 p.m.

Written comments may be submitted by email to SWTriRevComments2025@deq.nc.gov or by mail to:

Christopher Ventaloro
NC DEQ-DWR Planning Section
1611 Mail Service Center
Raleigh, NC 27699-1611
Energy & Environment
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
