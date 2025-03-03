State regulators propose stricter water quality standards for E. Coli in recreational waters

The days are getting longer, and the waters are warming. That’s great news if you’re a swimmer or a fecal coliform — a type of bacteria that suggests human waste has contaminated a body of water. State regulators have proposed stricter rules to help keep those two groups separate.

The public can comment on a new set of water quality regulations during a hearing in Raleigh.

Public Hearing Details

When: Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27604

Register: Speaker registration and sign-in will begin at 5 p.m.

Written comments may be submitted by email to SWTriRevComments2025@deq.nc.gov or by mail to:

Christopher Ventaloro

NC DEQ-DWR Planning Section

1611 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-1611

