NEWS BRIEFS

Catawba-Wateree basin in early drought stage

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 4, 2025 at 10:59 AM EDT

The Catawba-Wateree basin around the Charlotte region is in the early stages of drought. Duke Energy, which manages the lakes in the area, said that since Hurricane Helene’s catastrophic flooding the region has received less than two-thirds of the normal amount of rainfall. Recent rains haven’t bene enough to make up for the shortfall and the streams and rivers that feed the region’s reservoirs are low. Water conservation isn’t mandatory, but is encouraged.
