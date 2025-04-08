Independent Picture House to host annual Charlotte Earth Day celebration

When Charlotte Earth Day founder Hardin Minor sees a sunset or waterfall, he sees a work of creative expression — and in invitation to appreciate the artistry of nature.

“It's the chance for everybody to come together and to see ourselves as players responsible for their little piece of the Earth,” Minor said.

The fourth annual Charlotte Earth Day, on April 12, will explore the concept of “Creative Earth,” a blending of science and art. April is Earth Month, a time to reflect on our planet, nature and our relationship to both. The month invites people to think critically about the environment and how we can all live more sustainably.

Benjamin Sota / Coastal Carolina University Coastal Carolina University Theatre will present a play inspired by Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" film and Lynne Cherry's "The Great Kapok Tree" book.

The Independent Picture House in North Charlotte will host Charlotte Earth Day this year, showing two environmentally-focused films . Artists will put on theater performances, set up art exhibitions and host activities for all ages. Harvesting Humanity’s Eboné Lockett will have a table on a program called “Ease into Envirothon,” aimed at connecting kids to environmental sciences through experiential learning.

The National Conservation Foundation’s Envirothon is an international curriculum and scholastic competition that focuses on topics such as ecology, forestry and soil health.

Lockett said her work focuses on educating children through experiential learning and help connect them to their feelings about environmental problems.

“If I'm struggling with understanding why Flint, Michigan, happened, and I start to think about it through a thread of history, through a thread of humanity — now, this is an opportunity for me to feel it," Lockett said. "Once you feel something, you have to do something about it, right?”

CleanAIRE NC Crista Cammaroto's "Terra Forma" interactive art installation will return during this year's Charlotte Earth Day event.

PBS’ Rootle Roadster Tour will also make a stop at the event to set up interactive learning stations and PBS KIDS-themed experiences.

“This is really about a family-learning celebration,” Minor said. “[It’s] science-based, artistically inspired, free to the community, non-commercial, non-political, non-religious — a family-learning celebration where there's something for everybody of every age.”