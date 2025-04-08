© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Independent Picture House to host annual Charlotte Earth Day celebration

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published April 8, 2025 at 12:20 PM EDT
The Charlotte Museum of History hosted the 2024 Charlotte Earth Day.
CleanAIRE NC
/
Handout
Charlotte Earth Day 2024 was hosted by the Charlotte Museum of History.

When Charlotte Earth Day founder Hardin Minor sees a sunset or waterfall, he sees a work of creative expression — and in invitation to appreciate the artistry of nature.

“It's the chance for everybody to come together and to see ourselves as players responsible for their little piece of the Earth,” Minor said.

The fourth annual Charlotte Earth Day, on April 12, will explore the concept of “Creative Earth,” a blending of science and art. April is Earth Month, a time to reflect on our planet, nature and our relationship to both. The month invites people to think critically about the environment and how we can all live more sustainably.

Coastal Carolina University Theatre will present a play inspired by Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" film and Lynne Cherry's "The Great Kapok Tree
Benjamin Sota
/
Coastal Carolina University
Coastal Carolina University Theatre will present a play inspired by Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" film and Lynne Cherry's "The Great Kapok Tree" book.

The Independent Picture House in North Charlotte will host Charlotte Earth Day this year, showing two environmentally-focused films. Artists will put on theater performances, set up art exhibitions and host activities for all ages. Harvesting Humanity’s Eboné Lockett will have a table on a program called “Ease into Envirothon,” aimed at connecting kids to environmental sciences through experiential learning.

The National Conservation Foundation’s Envirothon is an international curriculum and scholastic competition that focuses on topics such as ecology, forestry and soil health.

Lockett said her work focuses on educating children through experiential learning and help connect them to their feelings about environmental problems.

“If I'm struggling with understanding why Flint, Michigan, happened, and I start to think about it through a thread of history, through a thread of humanity — now, this is an opportunity for me to feel it," Lockett said. "Once you feel something, you have to do something about it, right?”

Crista Cammaroto's Terra Forma interactive art installation will return during this year's Charlotte Earth Day event.
CleanAIRE NC
Crista Cammaroto's "Terra Forma" interactive art installation will return during this year's Charlotte Earth Day event.

PBS’ Rootle Roadster Tour will also make a stop at the event to set up interactive learning stations and PBS KIDS-themed experiences.

“This is really about a family-learning celebration,” Minor said. “[It’s] science-based, artistically inspired, free to the community, non-commercial, non-political, non-religious — a family-learning celebration where there's something for everybody of every age.”

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Tags
Energy & Environment Environmental JusticeClimate Change
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner