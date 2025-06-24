© 2025 WFAE

Heat wave settles over Mecklenburg; heat index expected to reach mid-100s

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published June 24, 2025 at 6:15 AM EDT
Charlotte's climate and energy plan, called the Strategic Energy Action Plan, recognizes extreme heat as the number one climate-related threat that the city faces.

The heat index Tuesday is predicted to reach the mid-100s locally as a high pressure system moves in from the Midwest, coinciding with a high relative humidity. Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States — every year, high temperatures drive hundreds of people to the emergency room in Mecklenburg County, and is among the counties with the most heat deaths.

Yet, the state and county offer limited resources for relief for those who don't have access to air conditioning.

The Charlotte Area Transit System will offer free rides to Mecklenburg County cooling stations until Thursday. These include some shelters for unhoused people, recreation centers, spraygrounds, pools and some beaches.

Check it out: List of county resources for cooling off during the day

However, that might not be enough for folks returning to homes without air conditioning. Local advocacy groups estimate that thousands of Charlotte dwellings don’t have air conditioning because neither the state nor city mandates it. Usually, the night would provide the body with a reprieve, but overnight temperatures won’t drop below 75 degrees Fahrenheit until Wednesday night.

“If the temperature does not drop below 70 degrees overnight, then that can lead to prolonged heat exposure and more severe health effects,” said epidemiologist Autumn Locklear, who studies the relationship between climate and health for the state.

The risk of developing a heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke and cramps, increases when people can’t cool down at night. Heat stroke can cause a range of lasting health problems, including neurological damage, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Older adults or individuals who receive disability payments can sign up to receive a free box fan from Mecklenburg County. However, box fans will not cool the body in high humidity.

Locklear suggested other cooling ideas. Those include plunging feet in cool baths, cool showers and wetting clothing.

Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
