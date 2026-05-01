Mecklenburg County parks implement burn ban due to drought

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation will implement a mandatory burn ban across its park system starting Monday due to ongoing drought conditions.

County officials say the temporary policy is intended to reduce the risk of fire and protect park users, staff, natural areas, facilities and surrounding communities. The ban will remain in effect until drought conditions improve and it is safe to resume normal use. The Catawba-Wateree river basin is now in Stage 2 drought conditions, and parts of the region are classified as "exceptional" drought, the worst classification.

The following activities will be prohibited in all Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation parks and facilities:



Use of charcoal grills

Use of personal propane or gas grills

Fire pits, campfires, bonfires, or open flames of any kind

Outdoor burning of wood, leaves, brush, or other materials

Use of tiki torches, candles, or other flame-producing devices

A statewide burn ban remains in effect until further notice, despite recent rainfall in some areas.