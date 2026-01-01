Gregory Porter 'Love is King Tour' ticket giveaway rules
No purchase necessary. Open to U.S. residents 18+ (excluding WFAE employees and board members). Enter as indicated below between 1:00:01 PM ET on 02/06/2026 and 1:00:01 PM ET on 02/08/2026 (“Entry Period”). One (1) winner will receive tickets for admission for two (2) to Gregory Porter “Love is King” tour, Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, N.C., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.] (Approximate retail Value: $87.73 per ticket). Winner is solely responsible for transportation to/from this event. WFAE has no control over this event or any cancellation or postponement of this event. Unused tickets are forfeit.] WFAE will report prize value to the IRS as required by law. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received during Entry Period. Sponsor: University Radio Foundation, Inc. doing business as WFAE Radio 90.7fm, 8801 J.M. Keynes Dr., Ste. 91, Charlotte, NC 28262.
To enter, during the Entry Period:
1. Like this post
2. Follow @wfae
Potential winner will be randomly selected and notified via DM and will have 24 hours to respond or prize may be forfeit. WFAE reserves the right to verify winner eligibility and condition claiming prize on obtaining a written release of liability from winner. This #giveaway is not associated, sponsored or endorsed by Instagram. Good luck everyone!